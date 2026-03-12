Busey Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSEP) Short Interest Up 124.3% in February

Busey Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 20,597 shares, a growth of 124.3% from the February 12th total of 9,181 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,275 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 15,275 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Busey Financial Trading Down 0.3%
NASDAQ:BUSEP opened at $25.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.74. Busey Financial has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $26.65.
Busey Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.5156 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th.
Busey Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BUSEP) is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Champaign, Illinois. It operates primarily through its banking subsidiary, Busey Bank, offering a range of financial solutions to consumer, business and institutional clients. The company focuses on community-driven banking with local decision-making and personalized service models.
The company’s main business activities include commercial lending, consumer deposit accounts, treasury and cash management services, and mortgage origination.
