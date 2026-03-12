Kite Price Reaches $0.25 on Exchanges (KITE)

Kite (KITE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. During the last seven days, Kite has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Kite coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kite has a market capitalization of $0.46 and $107.94 million worth of Kite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kite Profile

Kite was first traded on November 2nd, 2025. Kite’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1 coins. The official website for Kite is gokite.ai. Kite’s official Twitter account is @gokiteai. Kite’s official message board is medium.com/@kiteai.

Buying and Selling Kite

According to CryptoCompare, “Kite (KITE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025. Kite has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,800,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Kite is 0.25741038 USD and is down -3.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 210 active market(s) with $103,347,442.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gokite.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kite using one of the exchanges listed above.

