B3 (Base) (B3) Price Up 1.5% Over Last Week

B3 (Base) (B3) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. One B3 (Base) token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, B3 (Base) has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. B3 (Base) has a total market capitalization of $8.14 million and $1.57 million worth of B3 (Base) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70,180.94 or 0.99689800 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,897.11 or 0.99228721 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

B3 (Base) Token Profile

B3 (Base)’s launch date was February 9th, 2025. B3 (Base)’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,292,670,212 tokens. B3 (Base)’s official website is b3.fun. B3 (Base)’s official Twitter account is @b3dotfun.

B3 (Base) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “B3 (Base) (B3) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Base platform. B3 (Base) has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 44,856,041,667 in circulation. The last known price of B3 (Base) is 0.00038872 USD and is up 3.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $1,514,172.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://b3.fun/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as B3 (Base) directly using US dollars.

