Ripple USD (RLUSD) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $53.12 Million

Ripple USD (RLUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. In the last week, Ripple USD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ripple USD has a total market capitalization of $53.12 million and approximately $122.11 million worth of Ripple USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripple USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001420 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70,180.94 or 0.99689800 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,897.11 or 0.99228721 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Ripple USD Profile

Ripple USD’s total supply is 1,578,567,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,100,129 tokens. Ripple USD’s official Twitter account is @ripple. The official website for Ripple USD is ripple.com/solutions/stablecoin.

Buying and Selling Ripple USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripple USD (RLUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the XRP Ledger platform. Ripple USD has a current supply of 1,578,567,714.12728238. The last known price of Ripple USD is 0.99998349 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $131,504,363.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ripple.com/solutions/stablecoin/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripple USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripple USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripple USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

