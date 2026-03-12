Wayfinder Trading Down 9.7% This Week (PROMPT)

Wayfinder (PROMPT) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. One Wayfinder token can currently be purchased for $0.0404 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wayfinder has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. Wayfinder has a total market cap of $9.04 million and $4.50 million worth of Wayfinder was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70,180.94 or 0.99689800 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,897.11 or 0.99228721 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wayfinder

Wayfinder was first traded on April 10th, 2025. Wayfinder’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,900,304 tokens. Wayfinder’s official Twitter account is @aiwayfinder. Wayfinder’s official website is www.wayfinder.ai.

Wayfinder Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wayfinder (PROMPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wayfinder has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 406,280,340 in circulation. The last known price of Wayfinder is 0.04018349 USD and is down -1.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $4,586,194.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wayfinder.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wayfinder directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wayfinder should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wayfinder using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

