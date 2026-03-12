Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMM) Short Interest Up 131.0% in February

Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 244,242 shares, a growth of 131.0% from the February 12th total of 105,754 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 931,583 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 931,583 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coign Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $6,597,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $511,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 75,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 37,495 shares during the period. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF by 244.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 332,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 236,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $5,206,000.

Get Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $29.96 on Thursday. Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $31.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF (CGMM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is actively managed, investing primarily in equity-type securities of small and mid-cap companies in the US. The fund aims for capital growth CGMM was launched on Jan 14, 2025 and is issued by Capital Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.