Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $3.83 Million Stock Position in Wipro Limited $WIT

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,454,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,134 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,803,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,866,000 after purchasing an additional 746,088 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Wipro by 8.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,654,556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,801,000 after buying an additional 1,317,586 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wipro by 22.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,354,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,683,000 after buying an additional 1,864,943 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Wipro by 17.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,965,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wipro by 43.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,242,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,059 shares during the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wipro Stock Down 7.3%

Shares of WIT stock opened at $2.37 on Thursday. Wipro Limited has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $3.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 14.61%. Research analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Wipro to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) is an Indian multinational corporation that provides information technology, consulting and business process services. Headquartered in Bengaluru, India, the company traces its origins to 1945 when it was founded as Western India Vegetable Products and later diversified into technology and IT services. Today Wipro positions itself as a provider of enterprise IT solutions and digital transformation services for large and mid-sized organizations across multiple industries.

The company’s service portfolio includes application development and maintenance, cloud and infrastructure services, data analytics and AI, cybersecurity, digital consulting, product engineering and research and development, as well as business process services.

