Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB) Short Interest Up 133.9% in February

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 17,958 shares, a growth of 133.9% from the February 12th total of 7,678 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,590 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:HTAB opened at $19.20 on Thursday. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $19.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.22.

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0584 per share. This is a boost from Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTAB. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Services LLC now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter.

The Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (HTAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Municipal Managed Money index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US investment-grade debt selected for tax-efficient cash flow. Investments include both taxable and tax-free debt, and the fund uses derivatives to supplement its tax-efficient strategy. HTAB was launched on Apr 18, 2018 and is managed by Hartford.

