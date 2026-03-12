W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.370–0.370 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $501.5 million-$501.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $510.1 million. W&T Offshore also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to -0.140–0.140 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research cut W&T Offshore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

W&T Offshore Trading Up 6.1%

WTI stock opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $424.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.01. W&T Offshore has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $4.04.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $121.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.36 million. On average, analysts forecast that W&T Offshore will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

W&T Offshore Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. W&T Offshore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W&T Offshore

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTI. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 21,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company focused primarily on offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company acquires, develops and produces crude oil and natural gas reserves, operating a portfolio of producing properties that encompasses both shallow-water and deepwater assets. W&T Offshore leverages its technical expertise and asset management capabilities to optimize field development and production efficiency across its portfolio.

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, W&T Offshore has built a track record of disciplined growth through strategic acquisitions and targeted exploration activities.

Featured Articles

