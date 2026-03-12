OpenLedger Price Up 1.9% This Week (OPEN)

OpenLedger (OPEN) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. OpenLedger has a market capitalization of $32.99 million and approximately $5.49 million worth of OpenLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenLedger token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000217 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, OpenLedger has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About OpenLedger

OpenLedger’s genesis date was September 8th, 2025. OpenLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 215,500,000 tokens. OpenLedger’s official message board is www.openledger.xyz/blog. OpenLedger’s official Twitter account is @openledgerhq. OpenLedger’s official website is www.openledger.xyz.

Buying and Selling OpenLedger

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenLedger (OPEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. OpenLedger has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 215,500,000 in circulation. The last known price of OpenLedger is 0.15311865 USD and is up 2.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 163 active market(s) with $5,195,159.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.openledger.xyz/.”

