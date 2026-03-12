Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03), FiscalAI reports.

Protara Therapeutics Stock Performance

TARA opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.40. Protara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $7.82.

Get Protara Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on TARA shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Protara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Protara Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protara Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,141,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,379,000 after buying an additional 910,285 shares during the period. Velan Capital Investment Management LP boosted its position in Protara Therapeutics by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 2,834,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,109,000 after acquiring an additional 695,652 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,992,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,904,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,283,000 after acquiring an additional 102,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 3,127.4% in the fourth quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,136,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel immunotherapies for virus-driven cancers. The company’s primary areas of research include human papillomavirus (HPV)–associated malignancies, where it seeks to harness and enhance the body’s immune response to target tumor cells. Protara’s therapeutic strategy combines antigen-specific vaccination approaches with modulators of T-cell activation to improve clinical outcomes in patients with HPV-mediated disease.

Protara’s lead immunotherapy candidate is PTX-35, an investigational monoclonal antibody designed to agonize OX40, a co-stimulatory receptor on T cells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Protara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.