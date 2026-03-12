Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $807.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.48 million. Stagwell had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Stagwell updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.980-1.120 EPS.
Here are the key takeaways from Stagwell’s conference call:
- Stagwell posted a strong 2025 and issued upbeat 2026 guidance, with 2026 net revenue growth of 8%-12%, adjusted EBITDA $475M-$525M, and EPS $0.98-$1.12, after reporting $422M adjusted EBITDA and $0.83 adjusted EPS in 2025.
- Management is pivoting toward AI and productized offerings — the Marketing Cloud surpassed roughly $105M–$110M ARR with high organic growth, and new products (The Machine/MOOS, Palantir-powered agentic targeting, NewVoices.ai) have early commercial traction including a $5M deployment and multiple proofs of concept.
- The board approved a meaningful buyback expansion (an additional $350M authorization, ~$400M capacity) and management intends aggressive repurchases to reduce share count and boost per-share metrics.
- The stock currently trades at a significant valuation discount (under ~6x forward adj. EBITDA), and the investment case depends on execution risk — successful commercialization of AI products and delivery of the remaining $80M-$100M of cost savings are needed to justify the upside.
NASDAQ STGW opened at $6.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 77.88 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average is $5.33. Stagwell has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.16.
- Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt reaffirmed its “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (about a ~44% upside vs. the current price), which can attract momentum buying and a re-rating by growth/value investors. Rosenblatt Reaffirms Buy, $9 PT
- Positive Sentiment: Company expanded its share repurchase program by $350M (bringing available authorization to $400M), a capital-return action that can support the stock and signal confidence from management. Stagwell Expands Stock Buyback
- Positive Sentiment: Management set FY2026 targets: net revenue growth of 8–12%, adjusted EBITDA $475M–$525M and EPS guidance of $0.98–$1.12 — guidance that supports a multi-quarter growth story and valuation improvement expectations. Stagwell Reports FY25 Results & FY26 Guidance
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic partnership with AppLovin (Axon mobile advertising platform) expands Stagwell’s performance marketing capabilities and could drive higher-margin digital revenue. Partnership with AppLovin
- Positive Sentiment: Operational metrics and cash flow improved: FY25 free cash flow roughly doubled and adjusted EBITDA was strong, supporting buybacks and execution on AI/digital initiatives. FY25 Financial Highlights
- Neutral Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat modestly ($0.30 vs. $0.29 est.), which is supportive but not a blowout; investors will focus on the sustainability of margin and revenue trends. Q4 Earnings Beat
- Neutral Sentiment: Revenue slightly missed consensus ($807.4M vs. $813.5M), and FY25 revenue growth was modest (+2%); near-term share performance now depends on execution against the higher FY26 growth targets. Press Release / Slide Deck
- Negative Sentiment: Margins remain thin (net margin ~0.7% in the quarter) and the business carries leverage; investors concerned about margin expansion or balance-sheet risk may limit multiple expansion. FY25 Results (margin & leverage)
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Stagwell by 311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in Stagwell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Stagwell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in Stagwell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.
Stagwell Inc is a modern marketing and communications network that partners with global organizations to drive brand growth through data-driven insights and creative solutions. The company operates a diversified portfolio of specialized agencies and technology platforms, offering services that span digital marketing, advertising, public relations, consumer and market research, social media strategy, and commerce consulting. By integrating research, creative, media, and technology under a unified network, Stagwell aims to deliver end-to-end marketing solutions tailored to the evolving needs of clients in sectors such as technology, healthcare, consumer goods, and financial services.
Founded in 2015 by long-time political strategist and pollster Mark Penn, Stagwell has expanded organically and through strategic acquisitions to build capabilities across the marketing value chain.
