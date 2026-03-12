Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $807.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.48 million. Stagwell had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Stagwell updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.980-1.120 EPS.

Stagwell posted a strong 2025 and issued upbeat 2026 guidance, with 2026 net revenue growth of 8%-12% , adjusted EBITDA $475M-$525M , and EPS $0.98-$1.12 , after reporting $422M adjusted EBITDA and $0.83 adjusted EPS in 2025.

, , and , after reporting adjusted EBITDA and $0.83 adjusted EPS in 2025. Management is pivoting toward AI and productized offerings — the Marketing Cloud surpassed roughly $105M–$110M ARR with high organic growth, and new products (The Machine/MOOS, Palantir-powered agentic targeting, NewVoices.ai) have early commercial traction including a $5M deployment and multiple proofs of concept.

ARR with high organic growth, and new products (The Machine/MOOS, Palantir-powered agentic targeting, NewVoices.ai) have early commercial traction including a deployment and multiple proofs of concept. The board approved a meaningful buyback expansion (an additional $350M authorization, ~$400M capacity) and management intends aggressive repurchases to reduce share count and boost per-share metrics.

authorization, ~$400M capacity) and management intends aggressive repurchases to reduce share count and boost per-share metrics. The stock currently trades at a significant valuation discount (under ~6x forward adj. EBITDA), and the investment case depends on execution risk — successful commercialization of AI products and delivery of the remaining $80M-$100M of cost savings are needed to justify the upside.

NASDAQ STGW opened at $6.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 77.88 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average is $5.33. Stagwell has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.16.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STGW. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stagwell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial reduced their price objective on Stagwell from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Stagwell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $8.00 price target on shares of Stagwell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.96.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Stagwell by 311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in Stagwell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Stagwell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in Stagwell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell Inc is a modern marketing and communications network that partners with global organizations to drive brand growth through data-driven insights and creative solutions. The company operates a diversified portfolio of specialized agencies and technology platforms, offering services that span digital marketing, advertising, public relations, consumer and market research, social media strategy, and commerce consulting. By integrating research, creative, media, and technology under a unified network, Stagwell aims to deliver end-to-end marketing solutions tailored to the evolving needs of clients in sectors such as technology, healthcare, consumer goods, and financial services.

Founded in 2015 by long-time political strategist and pollster Mark Penn, Stagwell has expanded organically and through strategic acquisitions to build capabilities across the marketing value chain.

