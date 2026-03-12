Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 6,053 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,053 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.06% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $9,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,195.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 121.2% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEI opened at $119.10 on Thursday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $116.62 and a twelve month high of $120.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.62.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.3312 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to three years and less than seven years. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

