Elevatus Welath Management Raises Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Elevatus Welath Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 493.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares during the period. Elevatus Welath Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $476.24 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $268.36 and a 12-month high of $509.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $451.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $397.31.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

