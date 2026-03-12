Elevatus Welath Management Raises Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Elevatus Welath Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 493.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares during the period. Elevatus Welath Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting SPDR Gold Shares
Here are the key news stories impacting SPDR Gold Shares this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Ongoing Middle East tensions and supply-route risks are driving demand for hedges such as gold ETFs, supporting GLD as a safe-haven allocation. Middle East Risks Keep Markets Uneasy: ETFs to Consider
- Positive Sentiment: Research warns private credit stress could trigger a prolonged downturn — a scenario that typically boosts bullion demand and underpins GLD. Private credit risks could trigger prolonged economic downturn, supports higher gold price – Unicus Research
- Positive Sentiment: Market commentary highlights GLD as the most liquid, accessible physical-gold ETF for investors seeking quick exposure amid geopolitical volatility. That structural advantage can support flows into GLD. 3 Ways to Play Gold Amid the Ongoing Middle East Conflict
- Neutral Sentiment: Growing demand for digital bullion products (Tether Gold) and large crypto-related trades show diversified demand for gold exposure, but the impact on GLD flows is indirect. Antalpha moves to take $100 million profit on massive Tether Gold bet as demand for digital bullion continues to rise
- Neutral Sentiment: Major asset managers remain bullish on precious metals over a longer horizon, which supports a constructive medium-term view for GLD even amid short-term swings. BlackRock sees further gains for both gold and silver
- Negative Sentiment: U.S. CPI prints in line with expectations lifted the dollar and pressured bullion prices — a direct headwind for GLD’s NAV and intraday flows. Gold Prices Fall on a Higher Dollar as U.S. Consumer Prices Rose As Expected Last Month
- Negative Sentiment: Technical and trading notes point to short-term selling / profit-taking (bearish flag, consolidation after a big run), increasing the risk of further near-term weakness for gold and GLD. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Bearish Flag May Trigger Second Leg Down
- Negative Sentiment: Recent profit-taking and ETF outflows (some weekly redemptions reported) have pressured gold ETF holdings and trading volume, weighing on GLD liquidity and short-term price performance. Gold Climbs Toward $5,180 as Trump Signals Middle East War Could End Soon
About SPDR Gold Shares
SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.
