Greenhouse Funds LLLP Has $31.50 Million Stock Position in Sweetgreen, Inc. $SG

Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its position in shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 82.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,946,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,788,175 shares during the quarter. Sweetgreen makes up about 1.2% of Greenhouse Funds LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Greenhouse Funds LLLP owned approximately 3.34% of Sweetgreen worth $31,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Sweetgreen by 312.3% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Sweetgreen by 1,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Birch Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SG. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Friday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sweetgreen

In other news, insider Nicolas Jammet purchased 4,428 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $25,283.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 22,543 shares in the company, valued at $128,720.53. This trade represents a 24.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sweetgreen Price Performance

Shares of SG stock opened at $5.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $664.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average of $7.02. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $27.15.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.11). Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 32.26% and a negative net margin of 19.73%.The firm had revenue of $155.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc is a fast-casual restaurant chain specializing in salads, grain bowls and warm bowls that emphasize fresh, locally sourced ingredients. Since its founding in 2007 by Jonathan Neman, Nicolas Jammet and Nathaniel Ru, Sweetgreen has focused on sustainable agriculture, working with regional farmers across the United States to provide seasonal produce and promote environmentally responsible sourcing practices. The company’s menu features a variety of plant-forward options, including custom-build salads, chef-curated bowls and limited-time offerings that reflect changing harvests.

Sweetgreen operates a technology-driven service model that combines in-store experiences with digital ordering through its mobile app and website.

Featured Stories

