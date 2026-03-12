iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 214,361 shares, an increase of 128.5% from the February 12th total of 93,801 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 132,426 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 132,426 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:IBTK opened at $19.81 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $19.37 and a one year high of $20.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.89.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF

About iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Titleist Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,432,000 after acquiring an additional 599,331 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 5,624.5% during the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 420,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 413,510 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 2,181.9% in the fourth quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 259,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 248,365 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 105.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 239,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 123,261 shares during the period. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,150,000.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2030 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030. IBTK was launched on Jul 14, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

