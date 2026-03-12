Walrus Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $176.34 Million (WAL)

Walrus (WAL) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. Over the last week, Walrus has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. Walrus has a market cap of $176.34 million and $8.95 million worth of Walrus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Walrus token can currently be bought for $0.0786 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70,180.94 or 0.99689800 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,897.11 or 0.99228721 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Walrus Profile

Walrus launched on March 23rd, 2025. Walrus’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,242,500,000 tokens. Walrus’ official Twitter account is @walrusprotocol. The official website for Walrus is www.walrus.xyz. The official message board for Walrus is discord.gg/walrusprotocol.

Walrus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Walrus (WAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Sui Network platform. Walrus has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 2,242,500,000 in circulation. The last known price of Walrus is 0.07778049 USD and is up 2.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 175 active market(s) with $8,566,864.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.walrus.xyz.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walrus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Walrus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Walrus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

