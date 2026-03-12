Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.12, but opened at $10.95. Zevra Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.9820, with a volume of 4,095,664 shares trading hands.

Zevra Therapeutics News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Zevra Therapeutics this week:

Miplyffa commercial momentum: FY2025 results showed 350% revenue growth to $106.5M and GAAP EPS of $1.40, driven by rapid uptake of Miplyffa in the ultra‑rare NPC market — supports near‑term revenue visibility and payer coverage gains.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZVRA. Weiss Ratings upgraded Zevra Therapeutics from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim set a $23.00 price objective on Zevra Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $26.00 target price on Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Down 5.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a current ratio of 5.68. The company has a market cap of $586.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Neil F. Mcfarlane sold 91,000 shares of Zevra Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total transaction of $853,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 364,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,603. The trade was a 19.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy J. Sangiovanni sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $27,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 29,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,636.20. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,878. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zevra Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZVRA. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,168,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,720,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,083,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,323,000 after purchasing an additional 130,676 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 34.0% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,971,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 60.8% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,958,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,253,000 after purchasing an additional 740,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,482,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 55,665 shares in the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zevra Therapeutics

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy. The company is also developing Celiprolol, a prodrug product candidate that is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of vascular Ehlers Danlos syndrome.

