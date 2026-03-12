Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $11,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.8% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRVL. Melius Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. B. Riley Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $465,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,427.44. The trade was a 20.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Marvell Technology stock opened at $90.44 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.08 and a 52 week high of $102.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $78.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.68 and a 200-day moving average of $82.47.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 32.58% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Company Profile



Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

