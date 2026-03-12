Insider Buying: Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) CEO Acquires $215,000.00 in Stock

Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Wichterich acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.50 per share, with a total value of $215,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 83,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,976,035. The trade was a 2.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Expand Energy Stock Performance

Expand Energy stock opened at $108.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.47. Expand Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $91.01 and a twelve month high of $126.62.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Expand Energy had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 8.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expand Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 30.50%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of Expand Energy by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Expand Energy by 350.9% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Expand Energy by 255.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Expand Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in Expand Energy in the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Expand Energy from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Expand Energy in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Benchmark raised their price target on Expand Energy from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Expand Energy in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expand Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.38.

Expand Energy Company Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

