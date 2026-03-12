Definium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DFTX) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Definium Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFTX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.80 and last traded at $18.74, with a volume of 418350 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.35.

A number of analysts recently commented on DFTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Definium Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Definium Therapeutics from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Definium Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Definium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JonesTrading began coverage on Definium Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Definium Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.70.

The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 6.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.29.

In other news, insider Daniel Karlin sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $73,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 425,025 shares in the company, valued at $5,589,078.75. This represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Sullivan sold 11,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $148,279.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 282,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,874.40. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,667 shares of company stock worth $561,071. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Definium Therapeutics by 10.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Definium Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Definium Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,733,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,252,000 after buying an additional 66,663 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Definium Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 66,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Persistent Asset Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Definium Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 27.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Definium Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company’s lead product candidates include MM120, which is in phase 3 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and DT402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder. The company was formerly known as Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc and changed its name to Definium Therapeutics, Inc in January 2026.

