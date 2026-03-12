Insider Selling: Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CAO Sells $235,443.78 in Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $235,443.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 6,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,305.28. The trade was a 16.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Patricia Carr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 27th, Patricia Carr sold 1,117 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $213,246.47.

On Thursday, February 26th, Patricia Carr sold 1,253 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.11, for a total transaction of $243,219.83.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $185.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.86. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52-week low of $95.49 and a 52-week high of $198.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.02 and a 200-day moving average of $155.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.22.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.49 by $0.15. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 754.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective (up from $163.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.38.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies in neuroscience and oncology. The company’s research and development efforts target unmet medical needs in sleep disorders, hematologic malignancies, rare neurological conditions and solid tumors. Jazz’s product portfolio includes therapies for narcolepsy, hepatic veno-occlusive disease, acute myeloid leukemia and other serious disorders.

Flagship products from Jazz Pharmaceuticals include Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) and Xywav® (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy.

