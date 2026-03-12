Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 7,553 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF $DFUS

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,553 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $10,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFUS. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after buying an additional 30,674 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,047,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 51.8% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $73.57 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $76.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.91 and its 200-day moving average is $73.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.01.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

