PFG Advisors Acquires New Shares in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF $IGOV

PFG Advisors acquired a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000. PFG Advisors owned 0.08% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 16,296.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,648,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613,950 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,763,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,105,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,627,000 after purchasing an additional 256,315 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 431.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 273,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,784,000 after buying an additional 221,929 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,839,000.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of IGOV stock opened at $41.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.24. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $39.07 and a 1-year high of $43.39.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a $0.587 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 142.0%. This is an increase from iShares International Treasury Bond ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.23.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index). The Index is a market value-weighted index designed to measure the performance of bonds denominated in local currencies and issued by foreign governments in developed market countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

