Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 338.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,005 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.8% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.9% in the second quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $59.93 on Thursday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.62 and a 52-week high of $83.15. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.84.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 11.54%.McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.130 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MKC. HSBC reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.10.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $339,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 43,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,922,529.68. The trade was a 10.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $3,581,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 296,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,273,536.96. This represents a 14.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,947,300 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) is a global leader in spices, seasonings and flavor solutions. Headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, the company traces its origins to the late 19th century and has grown into a major manufacturer and marketer of branded and private‑label flavor products for consumer, industrial and foodservice markets.

McCormick’s product portfolio includes pure spices and herbs, blended seasonings, marinades, rubs, sauces, extracts and specialty flavorings, along with ingredient systems and custom flavor development for manufacturers and foodservice operators.

