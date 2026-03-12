Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 2,290 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 23.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,886,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares in the last quarter. Crux Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crux Wealth Advisors now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 23,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,486,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter.
- Positive Sentiment: VOO remains a core, low-cost S&P 500 vehicle with massive scale — the fund’s huge asset base (reported ~ $1.5T) and 0.03% expense ratio continue to support long-term demand from buy-and-hold investors. 3 Things Every Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Investor Needs to Know Today
- Positive Sentiment: Market commentary stresses VOO’s role as a “core” holding in portfolios; many investors are keeping VOO as the long-term anchor while using tactical hedges — this behavior can stabilize flows into the fund even amid volatility. A Bearish Tool for a Bullish Market: How Investors Are Hedging Now
- Neutral Sentiment: General primer pieces reiterate VOO’s diversification benefits and suitability for long-term investors; useful background but unlikely to move price by themselves. VOO: Everything you need to know about Vanguard’s S&P 500 ETF
- Neutral Sentiment: Index composition stories (e.g., companies facing removal or size shifts) matter for index rebalancing but are typically minor for a market-cap-weighted ETF like VOO. Campbell’s Earnings Are Coming. Its Place in the S&P 500 Is at Stake.
- Negative Sentiment: Escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East (reported attacks and related headlines) have pressured futures and risk appetite, a direct near-term negative for VOO since it mirrors the S&P 500. Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Futures Decline As Iran Escalates Attacks On US Bases Ahead Of February CPI
- Negative Sentiment: Technical/market-structure pressure: multiple forecasts cite an “overhang” of resistance for U.S. indices and signs of a larger S&P correction — such dynamics typically weigh on broad ETFs like VOO until support is found. NASDAQ Index, Dow Jones and S&P 500 Forecasts – US Indices Continue to See Overhang of Resistance
- Negative Sentiment: Investor hedging activity (spike in inverse/leveraged short products) and elevated volatility indicate tactical risk-off behavior — this can amplify short-term outflows or muted buying for VOO even if core holders remain. A Bearish Tool for a Bullish Market: How Investors Are Hedging Now
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.
