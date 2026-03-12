Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 2,290 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 23.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,886,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares in the last quarter. Crux Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crux Wealth Advisors now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 23,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,486,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock opened at $622.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $832.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $641.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $632.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $621.60.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

