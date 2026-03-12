Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,883 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 2,140.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6,225.0% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $190.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $164.00 to $133.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, February 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $175.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.71.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $147.08 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a one year low of $121.06 and a one year high of $359.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.71 and its 200 day moving average is $167.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($3.18). The firm had revenue of $11.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

