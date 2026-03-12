6,753 Shares in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG Bought by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 121.8% in the third quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $223.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $69.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.24. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $201.42 and a one year high of $258.75.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 12.90%.Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Republic Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on RSG. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Republic Services from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $244.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.70.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic’s core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

See Also

