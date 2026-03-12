Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Invests $1.41 Million in Coupang, Inc. $CPNG

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 43,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 2.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,215,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,128,000 after purchasing an additional 318,115 shares in the last quarter. TRB Advisors LP bought a new position in Coupang in the third quarter valued at $1,863,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Coupang by 18.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 728,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,469,000 after purchasing an additional 113,950 shares in the last quarter. Rit Capital Partners PLC increased its stake in Coupang by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rit Capital Partners PLC now owns 2,700,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,937,000 after buying an additional 91,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Coupang by 343.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,595,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,786,000 after buying an additional 22,147,432 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coupang Stock Performance

Shares of CPNG opened at $18.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 156.39 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average of $25.87. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $16.74 and a one year high of $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). Coupang had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupang news, CAO Jonathan D. Lee sold 2,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $63,277.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 122,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,907.52. The trade was a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CPNG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Coupang from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Nomura dropped their target price on Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Coupang from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Coupang from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $25.00 price target on Coupang in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CPNG, is a South Korean e-commerce company headquartered in Seoul. Founded in 2010 by Bom Kim, the company grew rapidly by combining an online marketplace with a large direct-retail business model. Coupang completed a primary listing in the United States in 2021, and it has become one of South Korea’s leading online retailers by focusing on convenience, speed and a wide product assortment across consumer categories.

The company operates a vertically integrated e-commerce platform that includes a customer-facing marketplace and an extensive logistics and fulfillment network.

Featured Articles

