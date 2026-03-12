Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Takes $1.47 Million Position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. $PLOW

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 46,912 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Douglas Dynamics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 85.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 136.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,257 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 20.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,430 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Douglas Dynamics news, insider Jon J. Sisulak sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $41,629.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,232 shares in the company, valued at $606,425.52. This trade represents a 6.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher E. Bernauer sold 869 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $37,028.09. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,243 shares in the company, valued at $393,844.23. This trade represents a 8.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLOW shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings raised Douglas Dynamics from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price target on Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Loop Capital set a $48.00 price objective on Douglas Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:PLOW opened at $43.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.25 million, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.78. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $47.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.84 and a 200 day moving average of $34.73.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 7.15%.The business had revenue of $184.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.95 million. Douglas Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.90%.

About Douglas Dynamics

(Free Report)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of snow and ice removal equipment for commercial, municipal and residential markets. The company’s product portfolio encompasses a wide range of truck-mounted plows, spreaders, salt brine systems and related accessories engineered to perform in challenging winter conditions. Its offerings cater to professional snow contractors, government agencies and retail customers seeking reliable solutions for snow and ice management.

Douglas Dynamics markets its products under several well-known brands, including Fisher Engineering, Western Products, Hiniker Company and Buyers Products.

