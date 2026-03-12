Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 135,000 The Manitowoc Company, Inc. $MTW

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 135,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned 0.38% of Manitowoc at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTW. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Manitowoc by 55.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 389,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 139,423 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the second quarter worth $371,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the second quarter valued at $748,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the second quarter valued at $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

MTW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Manitowoc from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered Manitowoc from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Manitowoc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of MTW stock opened at $13.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $466.82 million, a P/E ratio of 69.27 and a beta of 1.83. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $15.56.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $677.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.00 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Manitowoc has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc (NYSE: MTW) is a global manufacturer of heavy-lift cranes and lifting equipment. The company’s product portfolio includes tower cranes marketed under the Potain brand, mobile hydraulic cranes sold under the Grove, Manitowoc and National Crane names, and engineered lifting solutions such as mast climbers and platform hoists. Manitowoc serves a wide range of industries, including construction, infrastructure, energy and industrial markets.

Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Manitowoc operates manufacturing facilities, sales offices and rental centers across North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East.

