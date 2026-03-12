Capital Fund Management S.A. Raises Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,672 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $17,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 31.4% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 203,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $19,143,017.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 351,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,992,328.40. This represents a 36.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Maamoun Rajeh sold 47,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $4,558,971.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 433,589 shares in the company, valued at $41,676,574.68. This trade represents a 9.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 260,096 shares of company stock worth $24,530,685 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $125.00 price objective on Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, January 16th. Barclays set a $104.00 target price on Arch Capital Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $113.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.20.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $94.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $82.44 and a 1-year high of $103.39.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 22.07%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch’s product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

