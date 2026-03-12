46,979 Shares in CarMax, Inc. $KMX Bought by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in CarMax during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 220.0% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 121.1% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $42.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.35. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.26 and a 52-week high of $82.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.85.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.77%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CarMax from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on CarMax from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on CarMax from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Wall Street Zen raised CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on CarMax from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $39.21.

CarMax (NYSE: KMX) is a leading retailer of used vehicles in the United States, offering customers a streamlined, no-haggle purchasing experience. The company’s inventory spans a broad range of makes and models, each of which undergoes a comprehensive inspection process before being offered for sale. Customers can shop in person at CarMax’s retail locations or browse the company’s online platform, which provides detailed vehicle histories, virtual tours and contactless purchasing options.

Originally launched in 1993 as a division of Circuit City, CarMax became an independent, publicly traded company in 1997.

