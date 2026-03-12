87,483 Shares in JBG SMITH Properties $JBGS Purchased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 87,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of JBG SMITH Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBGS. CWM LLC boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 78.4% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 113.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 20.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 17.1% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE JBGS opened at $14.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.66. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $862.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.15.

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

JBG SMITH Properties ( NYSE:JBGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $127.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.44 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 27.89%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Evercore dropped their price objective on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JBGS

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

JBG SMITH Properties is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, development and management of mixed-use properties in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company’s portfolio encompasses office, residential, retail, hotel and entertainment assets, with a strategic focus on high-growth urban and transit-oriented neighborhoods in the District of Columbia, Northern Virginia and suburban Maryland.

The company actively develops large-scale, mixed-use communities designed to integrate living, working and leisure spaces.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.