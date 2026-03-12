Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 18,333 Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 77.4% during the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 243 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2,440.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 254 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 330.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Deckers Outdoor Price Performance
Shares of DECK opened at $102.60 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 1-year low of $78.91 and a 1-year high of $133.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.17.
Analyst Ratings Changes
DECK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.20.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DECK
Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor
In other news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 4,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total value of $537,680.88. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,873,985.84. This represents a 15.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Spring-Green sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total value of $39,481.66. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 42,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,831,212.58. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 9,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,552 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Deckers Outdoor Company Profile
Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s product portfolio includes well‐known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct‐to‐consumer retail to serve both fashion‐focused and performance‐oriented customers.
Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Deckers Outdoor
- “This AI Giant is About to Go Bust”
- I tried out Elon Musk’s new AI tech — it floored me
- “I just bought 10,000 shares of a $5 stock…”
- Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
- Is Trump Done? Shocking leak…
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.