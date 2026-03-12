Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 18,333 Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 77.4% during the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 243 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2,440.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 254 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 330.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of DECK opened at $102.60 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 1-year low of $78.91 and a 1-year high of $133.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.60% and a net margin of 19.46%.Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DECK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DECK

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 4,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total value of $537,680.88. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,873,985.84. This represents a 15.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Spring-Green sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total value of $39,481.66. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 42,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,831,212.58. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 9,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,552 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s product portfolio includes well‐known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct‐to‐consumer retail to serve both fashion‐focused and performance‐oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.