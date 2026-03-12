Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 613.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,671 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,091,641,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Bank of America by 11.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,371,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,448,816,000 after buying an additional 14,275,810 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Bank of America by 124.8% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,619,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,771,000 after buying an additional 9,782,208 shares during the period. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $202,439,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 881.5% in the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 4,210,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $48.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.51. Bank of America Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.06 and a 12 month high of $57.55. The firm has a market cap of $348.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.73 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 16.23%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

Bank of America News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider Thomas M. Scrivener sold 50,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $2,491,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 227,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,357,614.86. The trade was a 17.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 83,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 307,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,362,000. This trade represents a 21.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAC. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bank of America from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bank of America from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of America from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore set a $59.00 target price on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bank of America

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.