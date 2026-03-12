Melco International Development Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Short Interest Up 39,615.4% in February

Melco International Development Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MDEVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 103,260 shares, a growth of 39,615.4% from the February 12th total of 260 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,111 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 48.9 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,111 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 48.9 days.

Melco International Development Stock Performance

Melco International Development stock opened at $0.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.61. Melco International Development has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Get Melco International Development alerts:

About Melco International Development

(Get Free Report)

Melco International Development Limited is a Hong Kong–based investment holding company with diversified interests across property development, hospitality, gaming and entertainment sectors in Asia. The company pursues opportunities in integrated resort operations, property investment and development projects, leveraging its background in real estate to support long-term growth.

Through its controlling stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Melco International is involved in the design, development and operation of world-class integrated resorts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Melco International Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco International Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.