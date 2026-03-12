First Trust Advisors LP Has $47.63 Million Position in Tempus AI, Inc. $TEM

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) by 299.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 590,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442,395 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.34% of Tempus AI worth $47,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in shares of Tempus AI by 25.0% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the third quarter worth $231,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 11,848 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Tempus AI by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 132,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,662,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Tempus AI stock opened at $52.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.36 and a beta of 5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.07. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $104.32.

Several brokerages recently commented on TEM. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Tempus AI from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Tempus AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempus AI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.62.

In related news, CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 166,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $10,638,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,974,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,296,364.17. This trade represents a 1.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Fukushima sold 9,592 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total value of $566,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 694,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,001,603.70. The trade was a 1.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 570,143 shares of company stock valued at $35,595,055. 26.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tempus is a technology-driven healthcare company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to clinical and molecular data in order to advance precision medicine. Its primary focus lies in oncology, where the company offers comprehensive genomic profiling, digital pathology services and data-driven insights to inform personalized cancer care. By integrating DNA and RNA sequencing with structured clinical information, Tempus enables clinicians and researchers to identify targeted treatment options for patients based on the genetic characteristics of their tumors.

The company’s core offering centers on a scalable, cloud-based analytics platform that aggregates vast amounts of molecular and clinical data.

