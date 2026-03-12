First Trust Advisors LP Has $44.37 Million Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,099 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.33% of Builders FirstSource worth $44,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth $513,000. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.8% during the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLDR. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $117.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.81.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $91.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.85. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.41 and a 12-month high of $151.03.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc is a leading supplier of structural and value-added building products and services to professional contractors, homebuilders and remodelers. The company provides a comprehensive range of materials and prefabricated components that support all phases of residential construction, from site development and framing to finishing and installation.

The company’s core offerings include lumber and lumber sheet goods, windows and doors, millwork, roofing and siding, and engineered wood products such as roof and floor trusses.

