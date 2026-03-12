ANZ Group (OTCMKTS:ANZGF) Trading Down 3.9% – Here’s What Happened

ANZ Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZGF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.03 and last traded at $27.03. Approximately 218 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.1225.

ANZ Group Trading Down 3.9%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.67.

About ANZ Group

ANZ Group (OTCMKTS:ANZGF), formally known as Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited, is one of the largest banking and financial services institutions in the Asia-Pacific region. Founded in 1835 and headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, the bank has built a multi-faceted operation serving individual consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporates. ANZ’s offerings span traditional deposit and lending products, wealth management, insurance, and transaction banking.

The institution operates three core divisions: Retail & Commercial, Institutional, and Australia & New Zealand Wealth.

