W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Price Target Raised to $75.00

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPCFree Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore set a $74.00 target price on W.P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on W.P. Carey from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W.P. Carey from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W.P. Carey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.11.

W.P. Carey Stock Performance

NYSE:WPC opened at $71.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.07. W.P. Carey has a twelve month low of $54.24 and a twelve month high of $75.69.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPCGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 27.17%.The firm had revenue of $444.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.130-5.230 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W.P. Carey will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is a positive change from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. W.P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 174.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W.P. Carey

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey in the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

About W.P. Carey

W. P. Carey Inc is a diversified net-lease real estate investment trust specializing in single-tenant commercial properties. The company structures sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions to provide long-term net lease financing across a variety of asset classes, including industrial facilities, office buildings, retail centers and self-storage facilities. By employing triple net leases, W. P. Carey transfers property operating expenses, taxes and maintenance responsibility to tenants, creating a stable, predictable income stream for investors.

Founded in 1973 by William Polk Carey, the firm has expanded organically and through strategic mergers and acquisitions.

