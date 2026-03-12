Webull (NASDAQ:BULL) Research Coverage Started at Compass Point

Compass Point began coverage on shares of Webull (NASDAQ:BULL – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

BULL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Webull from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Webull in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Webull from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Webull from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Webull Trading Down 0.4%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of BULL opened at $5.48 on Monday. Webull has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $79.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of -0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Webull during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Webull in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Webull by 860.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webull during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Webull during the second quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

About Webull

Webull Financial LLC is a commission-free online brokerage platform that provides individual investors with access to U.S. equities, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, and cryptocurrencies. Through its mobile and desktop applications, the company offers real-time market data, advanced charting tools, customizable watchlists, and streamlined order execution. Webull’s platform is designed to support both self-directed traders and investors seeking an intuitive interface coupled with professional-grade analytics.

In addition to its core trading services, Webull delivers educational resources and research tools to help users make informed decisions.

