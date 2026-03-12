Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $500.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ULTA. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $700.00 target price on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.12.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $652.65 on Monday. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $309.01 and a 1 year high of $714.97. The stock has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $666.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $586.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,376,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,253,047,000 after buying an additional 23,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,025,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,225,487,000 after acquiring an additional 50,305 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 8.9% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,263,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $690,994,000 after acquiring an additional 103,540 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,240,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $747,587,000 after acquiring an additional 21,947 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $589,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer’s product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

