Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $500.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on ULTA. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $700.00 target price on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.12.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,376,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,253,047,000 after buying an additional 23,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,025,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,225,487,000 after acquiring an additional 50,305 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 8.9% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,263,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $690,994,000 after acquiring an additional 103,540 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,240,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $747,587,000 after acquiring an additional 21,947 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $589,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Key Headlines Impacting Ulta Beauty
Here are the key news stories impacting Ulta Beauty this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Canaccord Genuity raised its price target to $799 and kept a “buy” rating, signaling strong upside expectations from the sell-side ahead of earnings. Benzinga
- Positive Sentiment: Telsey Advisory Group raised its price target to $715, reflecting bullish views on Ulta’s growth trajectory and margin outlook. Telsey Advisory Group Increases Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $715.00
- Positive Sentiment: Barclays published a bullish forecast for ULTA, calling for strong price appreciation — another vote of confidence from major firms ahead of the quarter. Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street chatter shows several firms lifting targets on Ulta ahead of earnings, adding upward pressure to the stock via improved sentiment. Wall Street Lifts Targets on Five Below, Ulta Beauty and Nature’s Sunshine Ahead of Key Earnings Reports
- Positive Sentiment: MarketWatch highlights that Ulta may post higher Q4 sales on the launch of Selena Gomez’s makeup brand — a potentially meaningful top-line catalyst if sell-through is strong. Ulta Beauty May Post Higher 4Q Sales on Launch of Selena Gomez’s Makeup Brand — Earnings Preview
- Positive Sentiment: Promotions: Ulta’s “21 Days of Beauty” sale is live and attracting press coverage and shopper traffic — a near-term demand driver that can lift Q4/Q1 comps. Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty Sale Is in Full Swing — Shop Editor-Loved Deals Up to 50% Off
- Neutral Sentiment: Broader coverage/preview pieces (earnings previews and weekly deal roundups) are increasing attention but mainly reiterate expectations rather than new data; these will amplify volatility around the report. What To Expect From Ulta’s (ULTA) Q4 Earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry/brand moves: Keracolor’s national retail expansion and refreshed digital footprint signal competition and category growth — a mixed development for retailers like Ulta (more category interest, but increased competition). Keracolor Debuts Brand Evolution, Celebrating a Decade of Innovation with New Digital Footprint and National Retail Expansion
- Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its target but set it at $500 — below the current trading level — which is a relatively conservative signal and could cap upside if others follow suit. Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $500.00
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.
The retailer’s product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ulta Beauty
- The Next Commodity Crunch (bigger than oil?)
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- I tried out Elon Musk’s new AI tech — it floored me
- “I just bought 10,000 shares of a $5 stock…”
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.