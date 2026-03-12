Analysts Set MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) PT at $31.67

Shares of MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.6667.
Several brokerages have recently commented on MDWD. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of MediWound in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen cut MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MediWound in a report on Thursday, January 22nd.
MDWD opened at $17.22 on Monday. MediWound has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.59 million, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.86.
MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 million. MediWound had a negative net margin of 140.80% and a negative return on equity of 65.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MediWound will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDWD) is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Yavne, Israel, specializing in the development and commercialization of innovative enzymatic therapies for burn and wound management. Since its establishment, the company has focused on advancing proteolytic enzyme technology to address critical needs in debridement and tissue repair. MediWound operates research and development facilities in Israel and maintains commercial offices in the United States to support its global market presence.
The company’s lead product, NexoBrid®, is an enzyme-based debriding agent designed to selectively remove burn eschar without harming viable tissue.
