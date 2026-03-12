TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) Receives $170.64 Average Target Price from Brokerages

TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $170.6364.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNX. Zacks Research lowered shares of TD SYNNEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Friday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on TD SYNNEX from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

Institutional Trading of TD SYNNEX

In other news, Director Merline Saintil sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total value of $26,344.25. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,461.25. This represents a 2.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick Zammit sold 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.57, for a total transaction of $2,384,823.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 170,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,326,116.96. This trade represents a 7.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold 80,915 shares of company stock valued at $13,111,786 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,559,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,631,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 10.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,248,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,340,000 after buying an additional 759,022 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 934,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,431,000 after buying an additional 548,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 123.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 728,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,263,000 after buying an additional 402,573 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 1.6%

SNX opened at $158.04 on Monday. TD SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $92.23 and a 52 week high of $175.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 8th. The business services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 12.60%. TD SYNNEX’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. TD SYNNEX has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 16th. This is an increase from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.26%.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology industry. Formed in September 2021 through the merger of Tech Data and SYNNEX Corporation, the company provides a comprehensive range of products, services and solutions that span hardware, software, cloud, mobility, security and data center technologies. TD SYNNEX partners with vendors, resellers and system integrators to design, deploy and support IT infrastructures across diverse market segments, including commercial enterprises, public sector organizations and retail operations.

The company’s core business activities include the distribution of technology products from manufacturers such as servers, storage, networking equipment and peripherals, as well as the resale and provisioning of software licenses and cloud-based solutions.

