Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,318,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,961 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $341,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 73,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 623,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,678,000 after purchasing an additional 9,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $4,684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 114,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $36,283,328.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 36,445 shares in the company, valued at $11,570,194.15. This trade represents a 75.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE HLT opened at $296.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $304.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.52. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.04 and a 12-month high of $333.86.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 12.10%.The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.490-8.610 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.910-1.970 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HLT shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $309.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Argus increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.18.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton’s brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

