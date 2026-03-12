Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stock Position in The Kroger Co. $KR

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,193,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,466 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Kroger were worth $350,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its position in Kroger by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 24.1% in the second quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on KR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.56.

Kroger Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:KR opened at $72.16 on Thursday. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $58.60 and a 12 month high of $74.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.95 and its 200 day moving average is $65.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.62.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.10 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 0.69%.Kroger’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Kroger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.50%.

Key Stories Impacting Kroger

Here are the key news stories impacting Kroger this week:

Positive Sentiment: Evercore raised its price target on KR to $83 and reiterated an Outperform rating, citing the company’s guidance for modest comparable‑sales growth (1%–2%) for 2026 — a near‑term analyst vote of confidence. Article Title

Evercore raised its price target on KR to $83 and reiterated an Outperform rating, citing the company’s guidance for modest comparable‑sales growth (1%–2%) for 2026 — a near‑term analyst vote of confidence. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup published a bullish forecast for Kroger, highlighting upside potential in the stock — supportive for medium‑term price appreciation if execution continues. Article Title

Citigroup published a bullish forecast for Kroger, highlighting upside potential in the stock — supportive for medium‑term price appreciation if execution continues. Positive Sentiment: New CEO Greg Foran outlined five growth priorities and pledged changes to boost customer loyalty; Kroger also relaunched a Customer Appreciation Week with daily digital deals — these moves aim to drive traffic and margin improvement. Article Title Article Title

New CEO Greg Foran outlined five growth priorities and pledged changes to boost customer loyalty; Kroger also relaunched a Customer Appreciation Week with daily digital deals — these moves aim to drive traffic and margin improvement. Positive Sentiment: Kroger won new retail placements from CPG brands (example: Hurray’s GIRL BEER expanding into Kroger), which can incrementally boost assortment and non‑food sales. Article Title

Kroger won new retail placements from CPG brands (example: Hurray’s GIRL BEER expanding into Kroger), which can incrementally boost assortment and non‑food sales. Neutral Sentiment: Ocado, whose exclusive technical relationship with Kroger ended last year, is pitching a scaled‑down store‑based automation model to other U.S. retailers — signals about third‑party automation partners but not an immediate operational hit to Kroger. Article Title

Ocado, whose exclusive technical relationship with Kroger ended last year, is pitching a scaled‑down store‑based automation model to other U.S. retailers — signals about third‑party automation partners but not an immediate operational hit to Kroger. Neutral Sentiment: Market pieces assessing Kroger’s valuation note solid earnings/guide and capital returns versus recent rally — useful context that helps explain mixed analyst views on upside from current levels. Article Title

Market pieces assessing Kroger’s valuation note solid earnings/guide and capital returns versus recent rally — useful context that helps explain mixed analyst views on upside from current levels. Negative Sentiment: Seeking Alpha published a downgrade: while acknowledging strong e‑commerce growth, the piece argues Kroger looks fairly valued after its rally — negative for sentiment and a potential headwind if other analysts follow. Article Title

Seeking Alpha published a downgrade: while acknowledging strong e‑commerce growth, the piece argues Kroger looks fairly valued after its rally — negative for sentiment and a potential headwind if other analysts follow. Negative Sentiment: The USDA expanded a recall of frozen fried rice that includes Kroger‑branded product SKUs — a small but tangible operational/recall cost and reputational item to monitor. Article Title

The USDA expanded a recall of frozen fried rice that includes Kroger‑branded product SKUs — a small but tangible operational/recall cost and reputational item to monitor. Negative Sentiment: Several local crime incidents at Kroger locations (attempted assaults, robberies, and customers fending off attackers) have been reported across markets — potential reputational and local security costs if trends persist. Article Title Article Title

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) is one of the largest supermarket operators in the United States, offering a wide range of retail grocery and related services. Founded in Cincinnati in 1883 by Bernard Kroger, the company operates a portfolio of supermarket and multi-department store banners and provides customers with fresh foods, packaged groceries, deli and bakery items, meat and seafood, produce, and prepared foods. Kroger’s stores commonly include pharmacy services and fuel centers, positioning the company as a broad-based neighborhood retail destination for everyday needs.

In addition to traditional in-store retailing, Kroger manufactures and distributes a variety of private-label brands and operates its own food production and supply-chain facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.