Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 52,321 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce $CM

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 413,181 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,321 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $32,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.6% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.7% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Down 0.3%

CM stock opened at $99.09 on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $53.62 and a 1-year high of $105.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $91.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.90.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The bank reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.63%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE: CM), commonly known as CIBC, is a major Canadian financial institution headquartered in Toronto. Formed in 1961 through the merger of the Canadian Bank of Commerce and the Imperial Bank of Canada, CIBC is one of Canada’s largest banks and provides a broad range of banking and financial services to retail, small business, commercial and institutional clients.

CIBC’s activities span personal and business banking, wealth management, capital markets and corporate banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.