Fieldview Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Etsy, Inc. $ETSY

Fieldview Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 36,557 shares during the quarter. Fieldview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 697.4% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,343,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $268,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673,615 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,692,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $185,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,772 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,207,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,033,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Etsy by 1,648.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 706,679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,916,000 after buying an additional 666,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In other news, Director Charles Andrew Ballard sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.74, for a total value of $99,774.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,294.44. This trade represents a 30.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Josh Silverman sold 21,666 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $1,153,931.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 90,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,604.86. This trade represents a 19.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,058 shares of company stock valued at $6,576,362. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy Price Performance

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $52.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.54 and a 200 day moving average of $58.63. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

Etsy declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 18th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 14.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ETSY. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.40.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) operates a global e-commerce marketplace focused on handmade, vintage and unique goods. The platform connects individual artisans, small businesses and collectors with buyers seeking one-of-a-kind items, ranging from handcrafted jewelry and clothing to home décor and art supplies. Etsy’s revenue is primarily generated through listing fees, transaction fees on sales and optional seller services such as advertising and shipping labels.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, Etsy has cultivated a community-driven ethos, encouraging sustainable practices and personal entrepreneurship.

