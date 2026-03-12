Analysts Set DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) PT at $85.18

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.50.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of DexCom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings raised DexCom from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $71.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, February 13th.

DXCM opened at $66.31 on Monday. DexCom has a 52-week low of $54.11 and a 52-week high of $89.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.55.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The medical device company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 32.12%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in DexCom by 241.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 123,754 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,221,000 after buying an additional 87,468 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Employees Provident Fund Board purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $145,352,000. Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 7,734 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target on DXCM from $77 to $84 and kept a “buy” rating — a notable analyst upgrade that implies roughly 27% upside from the current price. Citigroup price target raise (Benzinga)

Citigroup raised its price target on DXCM from $77 to $84 and kept a “buy” rating — a notable analyst upgrade that implies roughly 27% upside from the current price. Positive Sentiment: BTIG issued a “Buy” rating on DexCom, adding to the recent wave of buy-side analyst support. BTIG Buy Rating (American Banking News)

BTIG issued a “Buy” rating on DexCom, adding to the recent wave of buy-side analyst support. Positive Sentiment: DexCom presented clinical outcomes and outlined its product roadmap at the ATTD 2026 conference in Barcelona — product pipeline/detail disclosures are typically viewed positively for long-term growth prospects. ATTD 2026 presentation (Business Wire)

DexCom presented clinical outcomes and outlined its product roadmap at the ATTD 2026 conference in Barcelona — product pipeline/detail disclosures are typically viewed positively for long-term growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: The Motley Fool included DexCom among long-term growth stock picks, reinforcing a buy-and-hold narrative for investors focused on multi-year gains. Long-term growth stock mention (Fool)

The Motley Fool included DexCom among long-term growth stock picks, reinforcing a buy-and-hold narrative for investors focused on multi-year gains. Neutral Sentiment: Benzinga ran a roundup of 12 analyst reviews on DexCom that provides mixed analyst perspectives and consensus context — useful for gauging sentiment but not a single-direction catalyst. Analyst reviews roundup (Benzinga)

Benzinga ran a roundup of 12 analyst reviews on DexCom that provides mixed analyst perspectives and consensus context — useful for gauging sentiment but not a single-direction catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: MarketWatch noted DexCom outperformed some competitors on the day despite broader losses — a relative-strength datapoint but not a direct directional driver. Relative performance note (MarketWatch)

MarketWatch noted DexCom outperformed some competitors on the day despite broader losses — a relative-strength datapoint but not a direct directional driver. Neutral Sentiment: Reported spikes in short interest appear in the data feeds, but the published entries show zero shares / NaN changes — this looks like a data error and should not be treated as confirmed bearish pressure until clarified by exchanges. (Data entry from March filings)

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company’s offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

